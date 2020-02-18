Facts

09:49 18.02.2020

Russia-led armed forces attack JFO positions in Donbas along disengagement line: battle starts bringing losses among Ukrainian soldiers – JFO HQ

1 min read
The illegal armed formations on Tuesday morning attacked the positions of the subdivisions of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) near such residential areas as Novotoshkivske, Orikhove, Krymske, Khutir Vilny, a JFO press center reported.

"As for now, the battle is running on. Unfortunately, Ukrainian defenders sustained losses amid enemy attacks," JFO reported on Facebook.

According to the report, Russia-led forces make shell attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine using arms banned by the Minsk Agreements. Thus, the enemy uses mortars of 120mm caliber. The enemy also make attacks using grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns.

"Under a fire cover, the Russian invaders began active offensive operations and made an attempt to advance through the disengagement line," the JFO reported.

In turn, the JFO units gave an adequate response to the illegal armed groups hitting fire in order to suppress their armed activity. "The enemy's losses are being clarified," it was informed.

Tags: #donbas #russia #jfo
