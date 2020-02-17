Facts

13:14 17.02.2020

New Normandy-format summit can be held only if Paris summit decisions implemented - Lavrov

1 min read
 A new Normandy-format summit can be convened only after the decisions made at the previous such summit held in Paris are implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"There can be reasons [to convene a new summit] only if the decisions made at the previous summit, which took place in Paris in December, are implemented," Lavrov said at a press conference on Monday.

"We haven't seen progress along any track so far," he said.

Tags: #lavrov #normandy_format
