Facts

18:04 14.02.2020

Flawed peace plan for Ukraine filed ahead of Munich Security Conference repeats Kremlin talking points

1 min read
Flawed peace plan for Ukraine filed ahead of Munich Security Conference repeats Kremlin talking points

A group of the U.S. diplomats and experts said that some recommendations sounded in the peace plan for Ukraine and submitted ahead of the Munich Security Conference repeat ideas advanced by Russia.

"Most of the twelve recommendations from the Euro-Atlantic Security Leadership Group – if faithfully implemented by all parties – are constructive and could both serve as confidence-building measures and alleviate the difficulties and suffering endured by the population in or near the occupied Donbas. Several are problematic; two in particular echo Kremlin negotiating proposals or disinformation themes," reads a statement published on Atlantic Council.

More importantly, the document describes the problem to be resolved in "Kremlin-friendly terms, perhaps in order to persuade members of the Russian elite to sign."

The statement was signed by Ian Brzezinski, Dr. Michael Carpenter, Edward Lucas, Ambassador Paula Dobriansky, Ambassador Daniel Fried, Ambassador John Herbst, Ambassador Steven Pifer, Ambassador William B. Taylor, Ambassador Alexander Vershbow and Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Tags: #usa #conference #munich
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 14.02.2020
Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

Peace plan on Ukraine deleted from Munich Conference website

15:27 11.02.2020
Elections in U.S. not to affect Washington-Kyiv relations – Zelensky

Elections in U.S. not to affect Washington-Kyiv relations – Zelensky

09:41 11.02.2020
Ukraine lacks 1.2 mln tonnes of potato storage capacity

Ukraine lacks 1.2 mln tonnes of potato storage capacity

15:01 10.02.2020
Merkel to skip this year's Munich Security Conference, Lavrov to represent Russia

Merkel to skip this year's Munich Security Conference, Lavrov to represent Russia

18:03 07.02.2020
Trump's administration delays supplies under six arms deals to Ukraine – media

Trump's administration delays supplies under six arms deals to Ukraine – media

14:20 01.02.2020
Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

14:45 31.01.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

13:35 31.01.2020
Zelensky says Trump impeachment trial didn't make Ukraine-U.S. relations worse

Zelensky says Trump impeachment trial didn't make Ukraine-U.S. relations worse

13:27 31.01.2020
Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

12:51 31.01.2020
Zelensky hopes for appointment of special rep of U.S. State Department for resolving Donbas conflict, de-occupation of Crimea

Zelensky hopes for appointment of special rep of U.S. State Department for resolving Donbas conflict, de-occupation of Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President's Office to sue Skhemy TV program with demand to retract, apologize for report

Zelensky, Putin discuss preparations for new Normandy summit, detainees, and intensification of TCG's work

Yermak about 'Schemes' investigation into Zelensky's visit to Oman: It's all a lie

Romanian Church agrees to granting tomos to Orthodox Church of Ukraine - media

Reports on meeting between Patrushev, Zelensky in Oman are classic example of fake news - Peskov

LATEST

President's Office to sue Skhemy TV program with demand to retract, apologize for report

Zelensky, Putin discuss preparations for new Normandy summit, detainees, and intensification of TCG's work

Yermak about 'Schemes' investigation into Zelensky's visit to Oman: It's all a lie

Romanian Church agrees to granting tomos to Orthodox Church of Ukraine - media

Ukraine's chief rabbi says Sytnyk met with him privately to discuss wiretapping of synagogue

Reports on meeting between Patrushev, Zelensky in Oman are classic example of fake news - Peskov

Zelensky's press secretary denies president's meeting with Patrushev

Ukrainian citizens to be repatriated from Wuhan on Feb 18

Ukraine's Health Ministry presents in parliament strategy of fight against cancer

Town to be built in Kherson region for IDPs from Crimea, with more than 500 Crimean Tatars families – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD