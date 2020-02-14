Flawed peace plan for Ukraine filed ahead of Munich Security Conference repeats Kremlin talking points

A group of the U.S. diplomats and experts said that some recommendations sounded in the peace plan for Ukraine and submitted ahead of the Munich Security Conference repeat ideas advanced by Russia.

"Most of the twelve recommendations from the Euro-Atlantic Security Leadership Group – if faithfully implemented by all parties – are constructive and could both serve as confidence-building measures and alleviate the difficulties and suffering endured by the population in or near the occupied Donbas. Several are problematic; two in particular echo Kremlin negotiating proposals or disinformation themes," reads a statement published on Atlantic Council.

More importantly, the document describes the problem to be resolved in "Kremlin-friendly terms, perhaps in order to persuade members of the Russian elite to sign."

The statement was signed by Ian Brzezinski, Dr. Michael Carpenter, Edward Lucas, Ambassador Paula Dobriansky, Ambassador Daniel Fried, Ambassador John Herbst, Ambassador Steven Pifer, Ambassador William B. Taylor, Ambassador Alexander Vershbow and Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.