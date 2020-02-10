Facts

17:18 10.02.2020

Ukrainians evacuated from Hubei province will be held in quarantine in two rest houses in Kyiv region

Ukrainian citizens evacuated from the Chinese province of Hubei in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus will be kept in quarantine for 14 days in two rest houses Kyiv region.

The announcement was made during a briefing by Acting Director General of the Center for Public Health of the Health Ministry of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin.

According to him, the evacuated Ukrainians will be quarantined in specially designated institutions.

"Two closed institutions have been identified. These are not hospitals, these are extended care facilities," he said. Both institutions are located in the Kyiv region.

Kuzin said that there is also another proposal from the Ministry of Defense for the placement of citizens during quarantine. Three quarantined evacuation sites have been identified.

Kuzin said already 51 people, including one child, have signed a consent to evacuation and quarantine.

Currently, development and coordination of all technical and logistical details of the evacuation is underway.

Tags: #coronavirus #health_ministry #evacuate #kyiv_region #china
