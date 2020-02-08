No casualties reported amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas six times on February 7, with no casualties reported, according to the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

"On February 7, Russia-occupation armed groups violated the ceasefire regime six times. No casualties were reported among the servicemen of the Joint Forces Operation as a result of the enemy attacks," the JFO said on Facebook on Saturday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, the enemy mounted two attacks: one near Novomykhailivka using tripod-mounted grenade launchers and heavy machine guns and one near Vasylivka using small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, the enemy mounted four attacks: two near Orikhove using 122mm, 120mm and 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted grenade launchers, one near Krymske using anti-tank missile system and one near Hladosove using tripod-mounted anti-tank rocket launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms.

Since the beginning of the day [February 8], Russia-occupation forces have mounted attacks on Ukraine's positions near Orikhove using 122mm and 120mm mortars, no casualties have been reported, the JFO said.