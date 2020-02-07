Meeting of Ukrainian-Hungarian commission to be held in March, may open the way for Zelensky-Orban meeting – Hungarian FM

In March, the first meeting over seven years of the intergovernmental Ukrainian-Hungarian cooperation commission will take place in Budapest.

"Our bilateral commission has not been meeting for seven years, which is absolutely unacceptable both in my opinion and in Peter's opinion. Therefore, today we've agreed not to postpone this issue and hold a commission meeting in Budapest the next month," said Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine on European and Euro-Atlantic integration Dmytro Kuleba at a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

He added that the event would focus on very specific projects that can be jointly implemented by Ukraine and Hungary.

In turn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto noted: "In March, we will hold the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation in Budapest. And, as Dmytro said, it is unacceptable that the commission has not been meeting for seven years."

According to him, at these negotiations the parties expect to agree on the construction of at least one checkpoint on the border.

"If the meeting of the intergovernmental commission is successful, it will open the way also for a meeting in the spring of Prime Minister Mr. Orban and President Mr. Zelensky," Szijjarto said.