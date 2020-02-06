Facts

Majority of Servant of the People faction members back land market bill during meeting

The Servant of the People faction has held a meeting with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to consider the bill on the land market.

"It was about land. We considered additional details. We will work together on this bill in the Verkhovna Rada," member of the faction, Maryana Bezuhla, told an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

When asked whether the land market bill would be adopted today, she said: "You'll see."

In turn, another member of the Servant of the People faction, Oleksandr Dubinsky said that the majority of the faction supported the document during the meeting.

"The majority of the faction voted in favor of the bill. Personally I voted against it," he said.

Dubinsky also said that during the meeting Zelensky asked the MPs to speed up the consideration of amendments to the bill. The MP added that the chairman of the parliament, in turn, said that the procedure could take a week.

Tags: #land_market #servant_of_the_people
