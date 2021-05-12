Some 64% of Ukrainians against introduction of land market in Ukraine, 79% against selling it to foreigners

More than three quarters (77%) of Ukrainians are convinced that the decision to introduce an agricultural land market in Ukraine should be made at an all-Ukrainian referendum, according to the results of a survey conducted by the sociological group Rating on April 23-27, 2021.

Some 64% of those who would take part in such a referendum and decide on the answer would vote against the introduction of a market for agricultural land in Ukraine, 36% would support this initiative.

Some 79% of respondents are against granting foreigners the right to buy agricultural land in Ukraine. Only 15% support this initiative.

At the same time, two-thirds of the respondents know about the opening of the agricultural land market from July 1, 2021 (46% have heard a lot about it, 32% have heard something), and 22% do not know anything behind this. The latter are more among young respondents, city residents and those who do not have a land share.

A third of the respondents believe that the President and the Verkhovna Rada have the greatest influence on the decision to introduce a market for the circulation of agricultural land. Only 12% believe that this decision was influenced by the government of the country.

In the course of the study, 2,000 respondents aged 18 years and older were interviewed by the method of personal formalized interview (face-to-face) in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories. The sample is representative in terms of age,gender and type of settlement. The error of the representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95 is not more than 2.2%.