12:59 02.06.2021

More than 1,000 people gather near Rada for rally against land market in Ukraine

On Wednesday, June 2, more than 1,000 citizens gathered at the building of the Verkhovna Rada to take part in a protest against the introduction of a land market in Ukraine.

As the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports, supporters of the Opposition Platform - For Life party are chanting "No sale of Ukrainian land" on the Constitution Square, holding national flags and flags with the Opposition Platform - For Life symbols.

"We continue the fight for Ukrainian land, which began at the moment when the current government came, and we saw the first bill, according to which it was possible to sell land to any foreigner who comes to Ukraine. This bill was submitted at night, during the pandemic. As it happened, our faction immediately appealed to the Constitutional Court. This struggle will continue, because we know how sensitive, important and fateful the issue of our land is today," co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Yuriy Boiko said from the stage near the parliament building.

The situation at the rally is calm and controlled by the police.

