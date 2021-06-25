PM instructs relevant ministries, departments to explain land market launch

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the relevant ministries and departments to give an explanation regarding the land market launch.

"In less than a week, the land market will start operating in Ukraine. We held a preparatory meeting with representatives of ministries, the President's Office, the NSDC secretary and members of the Verkhovna Rada relevant committees," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel.

The prime minister said that he instructed the relevant departments to pay special attention to the process of starting the reform.

"He also instructed the Agrarian Ministry, the Justice Ministry and the State Tax Service to give an explanation regarding the land market, the work of notaries and to assist as much as possible in resolving issues that Ukrainians may have," he said.