Economy

16:49 25.06.2021

PM instructs relevant ministries, departments to explain land market launch

1 min read
PM instructs relevant ministries, departments to explain land market launch

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the relevant ministries and departments to give an explanation regarding the land market launch.

"In less than a week, the land market will start operating in Ukraine. We held a preparatory meeting with representatives of ministries, the President's Office, the NSDC secretary and members of the Verkhovna Rada relevant committees," Shmyhal said in the Telegram channel.

The prime minister said that he instructed the relevant departments to pay special attention to the process of starting the reform.

"He also instructed the Agrarian Ministry, the Justice Ministry and the State Tax Service to give an explanation regarding the land market, the work of notaries and to assist as much as possible in resolving issues that Ukrainians may have," he said.

Tags: #land_market #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:14 23.06.2021
Shmyhal, President of Georgia discuss trade, economic cooperation, tourism development

Shmyhal, President of Georgia discuss trade, economic cooperation, tourism development

09:27 11.06.2021
Shmyhal invites Italian business to invest in Ukrainian projects - meeting with Italian Foreign Minister

Shmyhal invites Italian business to invest in Ukrainian projects - meeting with Italian Foreign Minister

12:12 10.06.2021
Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

Shmyhal calls for more active attraction of investments in Ukrainian reclamation system

14:28 08.06.2021
Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

16:08 02.06.2021
Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

12:59 02.06.2021
More than 1,000 people gather near Rada for rally against land market in Ukraine

More than 1,000 people gather near Rada for rally against land market in Ukraine

15:15 27.05.2021
PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

10:42 27.05.2021
Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

Govt to sign memo on purchase of clearing system the development of stock market with EBRD next week – PM

11:24 25.05.2021
Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

Land market opening to lead to doubling land price within first 3-5 years – PM

16:50 18.05.2021
Main reason for Stepanov's dismissal is disruption of vaccination campaign – Shmyhal

Main reason for Stepanov's dismissal is disruption of vaccination campaign – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU prolongs economic sanctions against Russia – European Council president

Completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that pipeline will work – Naftogaz head

Statistics service revises downward assessment of Ukraine's GDP decline in Q1 2021 to 2.2%

Economy Ministry proposes to cancel moratorium on export of round timber - bill

Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

LATEST

EU prolongs economic sanctions against Russia – European Council president

Ukraine will receive $350 mln under agreement with World Bank - Shmyhal

Naftogaz revises drilling plans to increase gas production - Vitrenko

Vodafone Ukraine, DTEK launch Ukraine's first Smart Factory project based on 5G

Completion of construction of Nord Stream 2 does not mean that pipeline will work – Naftogaz head

Metinvest may continue redemption of eurobonds to reduce debt burden

Ukraine, Georgia intend to boost trade by 25% this year – Zelensky

Multi-operator of real estate Nhood potentially interested in concession of Ukrainian railway stations – Nhood COO

Ukravtodor first issues eurobonds on the LSE

Statistics service revises downward assessment of Ukraine's GDP decline in Q1 2021 to 2.2%

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD