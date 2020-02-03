Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on military, technical cooperation

Ukraine and Turkey have signed an agreement on military and financial cooperation and a range of other bilateral documents.

Following a meeting of Ukraine-Turkey High-Level Strategic Council, the sides signed an agreement on military and financial cooperation, a protocol of the implementation of financial aid and an agreement on mutual recognition of driving licenses, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported.

The officials of Ukraine and Turkey also signed a memorandum of mutual understanding between the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of the Interior Ministry of Turkey for cooperation in the sphere of prevention of disasters and liquidation of their aftermath.

In addition, the sides signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the talks on a free trade area between the Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ministry of Ukraine and the Trade Ministry of Turkey.

The heads of the countries' archival agencies also signed a cooperation agreement.