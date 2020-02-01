Facts

12:13 01.02.2020

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

Illegal armed groups have violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas eight times, no casualties are reported, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"On January 31, as a result of enemy shelling, there were no casualties among the troops of the Joint Forces," the headquarters said on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Over the past day, fighters violated the ceasefire eight times by shelling Ukrainian positions with 82-mm mortars, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms.

Shelling was recorded near Shyrokyne, Starohnativka, Avdiyivka, Lebedynske and Vasylivka in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, and near Luhanske and Novoluhanske in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force.

"Since the beginning of the current day, the Russian occupation troops have not shown any fire activity. There are no casualties over the current day," the JFO headquarters said.

