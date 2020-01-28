Facts

18:49 28.01.2020

EU knows about sensibility of land reform, backs gradual implementation approach – Dombrovskis

The European Union understands sensibility of the issue of conducting land reform and backs the gradual approach in this direction.

Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said after the meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk in Brussels on Tuesday that the EU understands that there is a need to involve safeguard measures, in particular, to protect small farms so that they have access to land and so that land was not sold out only to large companies. He said that the EU understands and backs the approach of making it gradually and having safeguard mechanisms.

Dombrovskis is confident that land reform in Ukraine should guarantee a well-functioning land market, clear ownership rights and should have the necessary land cadastre.

From this point of view, the EU welcomes this reform, which is currently under preparation, he said.

