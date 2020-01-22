General Staff to switch to J-structure in Feb – Zahorodniuk

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk has announced the transition of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the J-structure in February of this year.

"In general, standards are divided into political, administrative and technical. Last year we introduced about a hundred standards. Most of all were introduced at the end of the year. We introduce administrative standards at the beginning of this year. In particular, there should be a transition to the J-structure of the General Staff in February. Everything is ready for this transition. We are finalizing some things," Zahorodniuk said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He stressed that now it is necessary to amend the Law on National Security and Defense, due to which the management structure and the leadership of the Armed Forces will change - it will be fully unified with NATO standards.

"The distinction between formation and use is the most important issue for us. That is, there is a leadership of the Armed Forces, a commander-in-chief, and all of its services followed by two main directions: formation (here both preparation, provision and formation of brigades, equipping with weapons, military equipment, infrastructure, etc.) and fulfillment of military operations. The main problem during all these years of the war was that we had it all together," the minister explained.

"This is very important issue for efficiency since those people who are engaged only in operations should solely think about planning and executing operations, and nothing else. They should get everything else: personnel, weapons, and infrastructure," he added.

After this distinction is made, the structure of the brigades will be changed, including according to NATO principles, the minister said.

"The main thing is the practical benefit it brings, and it's extraordinary. Once upon a time the issue of operations and training, generating opportunities - everything was together and actually in the hands of two or three people. And a huge number of questions depended on the time they had and their availability. Everything was in manual mode, and this completely contradicted all approaches," said Zahorodniuk.

As reported, on January 11, the website of the Ministry of Defense announced the formation in the short term the Joint Forces Command in the corresponding J-structure on the basis of the Joint Operational Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is mandatory for NATO headquarters.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the J-structure is necessary to achieve better compatibility with the Armed forces of NATO countries. In particular, the following structures were created or will be created at the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: J-1 - personnel issue, J-2 - intelligence, J-3 - operational activities, J-4 - logistics, J-5 - defense planning, J-6 - communications and information systems, J-7 - troops training, J-8 - resources and finance, and J-9 - civil-military cooperation.