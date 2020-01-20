Zelensky: I would never have sought presidency without setting a goal to achieve peace in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he would never have sought to become president if he hadn't set a goal to achieve peace in Donbas.

"I would never have sought the presidency without having such a goal," he said in an interview with The Times of Israel, answering the question whether it is possible to achieve peace in the east of Ukraine.

Zelensky noted that he would like the settlement process to advance much faster, but there are very complex issues. "I can see the progress, because the number of exchanges of fire is significantly reduced. But it is still present," he noted.