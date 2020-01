The Delegation of Ukraine to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will continue its work, Rustem Umerov, a member of the Holos faction, has said.

"I think it is not correct to say that we "return" to PACE. We will simply continue our work there. Nobody left PACE – our delegation just left the session room," the party's press service quoted Umerov as saying in its statement in Facebook.