Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks 6 countries to assign their reps to inquiry into UIA flight crash in Iran

Ukraine has again asked Canada, France, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Iran to consider the possibility of assigning their specialists to help investigate the January 8 crash of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS0752 near Tehran, the press service of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has again asked the relevant agencies of Canada, France, Sweden, Germany, the UK, and Iran to consider the possibility for these agencies' representatives to take part in the joint group investigating the criminal case opened into the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines carrier's Boeing 737 plane on the PS0752 Tehran-Kyiv flight," it said.

This request was sent as a follow-up to agreements reached in London on January 16, 2020, at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries whose citizens were killed in the air crash near Tehran.