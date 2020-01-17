Facts

09:09 17.01.2020

Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks 6 countries to assign their reps to inquiry into UIA flight crash in Iran

1 min read
Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office asks 6 countries to assign their reps to inquiry into UIA flight crash in Iran

Ukraine has again asked Canada, France, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Iran to consider the possibility of assigning their specialists to help investigate the January 8 crash of the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS0752 near Tehran, the press service of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has again asked the relevant agencies of Canada, France, Sweden, Germany, the UK, and Iran to consider the possibility for these agencies' representatives to take part in the joint group investigating the criminal case opened into the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines carrier's Boeing 737 plane on the PS0752 Tehran-Kyiv flight," it said.

This request was sent as a follow-up to agreements reached in London on January 16, 2020, at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries whose citizens were killed in the air crash near Tehran.

Tags: #iran #plane_crash #prosecutor_generals #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:33 15.01.2020
Ukraine to demand Iran to pay extra compensations to families of killed in UIA plane crash

Ukraine to demand Iran to pay extra compensations to families of killed in UIA plane crash

17:29 15.01.2020
Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

13:51 15.01.2020
Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

10:39 15.01.2020
Prosecutor General's Office asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of downed UIA plane to Ukrainian law enforcers

Prosecutor General's Office asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of downed UIA plane to Ukrainian law enforcers

16:27 14.01.2020
Head of Iranian commission on PS752 will arrive in Ukraine to identify laboratory for decoding 'black boxes' - Bureau of Air Accidents

Head of Iranian commission on PS752 will arrive in Ukraine to identify laboratory for decoding 'black boxes' - Bureau of Air Accidents

14:52 14.01.2020
'Black boxes' from UIA plane downed in Iran might be passed to Ukraine – UIA president

'Black boxes' from UIA plane downed in Iran might be passed to Ukraine – UIA president

18:37 13.01.2020
Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

16:05 13.01.2020
FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

11:46 13.01.2020
SBU investigating case of downed UIA Boeing under three articles of Criminal Code

SBU investigating case of downed UIA Boeing under three articles of Criminal Code

10:40 13.01.2020
Ukrainian PM: govt to pay UAH 200,000 of aid to families of UIA air crash victims

Ukrainian PM: govt to pay UAH 200,000 of aid to families of UIA air crash victims

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky directs law-enforcement agencies to identify within two weeks who made recordings between Honcharuk, NBU reps

Ukrainian PM says govt to keep working as usual until president decides on his resignation

Ukrainian PM says letter of resignation he handed to president addressed to Rada chaiman

Zelensky signs law on the draft of people over 18 years old in 2020

Government calculates Ukraine's population, electronic census info to be released next week

LATEST

Zelensky directs law-enforcement agencies to identify within two weeks who made recordings between Honcharuk, NBU reps

Ukrainian PM says govt to keep working as usual until president decides on his resignation

Ukrainian PM says letter of resignation he handed to president addressed to Rada chaiman

Офіс генпрокурора повторно звернувся до компетентних органів шести країн із питань роботи спільної слідчої групи для розслідування авіакатастрофи рейсу PS0752

Zelensky signs law on the draft of people over 18 years old in 2020

Government calculates Ukraine's population, electronic census info to be released next week

Ukraine ready to fully participate in NATO's procurement system – Kuleba

Two brothers from Ukraine killed in car accident in Poland

Russian govt steps down – Medvedev

Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD