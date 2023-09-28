Zelenskyy says no facts of Iran's sale of missiles to Russia found yet

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the information that appeared about Iran's sale of missiles to Russia, said that no relevant facts have been revealed so far.

"As of today, information from our relevant bodies and partners - so far there is no fact of Iran selling missiles to Russia," he said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, the head of state noted that Ukrainian services, in partnership with foreign ones, continue to deal with this issue.

As reported, the ISW believes that Russia and Iran are in the process of preparing an agreement on the supply of ballistic missiles and drones to the Russian Federation.