Facts

15:35 28.09.2023

Zelenskyy says no facts of Iran's sale of missiles to Russia found yet

1 min read
Zelenskyy says no facts of Iran's sale of missiles to Russia found yet

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the information that appeared about Iran's sale of missiles to Russia, said that no relevant facts have been revealed so far.

"As of today, information from our relevant bodies and partners - so far there is no fact of Iran selling missiles to Russia," he said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, the head of state noted that Ukrainian services, in partnership with foreign ones, continue to deal with this issue.

As reported, the ISW believes that Russia and Iran are in the process of preparing an agreement on the supply of ballistic missiles and drones to the Russian Federation.

Tags: #iran

MORE ABOUT

20:41 19.09.2023
USA sanctions three Russian companies linked to Iran's aviation industry

USA sanctions three Russian companies linked to Iran's aviation industry

19:40 02.08.2023
Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

15:38 10.06.2023
Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

16:38 29.05.2023
Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

09:56 29.05.2023
Zelenskyy submits to Rada draft on imposition of sanctions against Iran

Zelenskyy submits to Rada draft on imposition of sanctions against Iran

17:35 02.05.2023
SBU prevents illegal export of engines for military transport aircraft to Iran

SBU prevents illegal export of engines for military transport aircraft to Iran

17:42 25.04.2023
Govt to propose that NSDC imposes against Iran – Economy minister

Govt to propose that NSDC imposes against Iran – Economy minister

20:22 19.04.2023
USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

16:57 16.03.2023
Iran takes 'wait-to-see' position in ballistic missiles supply to Russia, but provides it with ammo – Ukrainian intelligence

Iran takes 'wait-to-see' position in ballistic missiles supply to Russia, but provides it with ammo – Ukrainian intelligence

21:15 14.02.2023
USA may transfer Iranian weapons seized from Yemeni fighters to Ukraine

USA may transfer Iranian weapons seized from Yemeni fighters to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

LATEST

Zelenskyy meets with Minister of Armed Forces of France in Kyiv

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in IAEA Board of Governors: We’ll make every effort to strengthen IAEA’s role, nuclear safety

Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodów in 2022 – Polish Justice Minister

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Swedish Red Cross implementing response program in Sumy region

Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

Alliance of Civil Society Organizations established in Ukraine with participation of Ukrainian Red Cross, Caritas Foundation

NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

AD
AD
AD
AD