18:43 15.01.2020

Ukraine ready to fully participate in NATO's procurement system – Kuleba

Ukraine is planning to join in the services and partnerships of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in order to get full access to the alliance's procurement system, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Ukraine has intensified its efforts to join in the services and partnerships of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency. Thus, Ukraine will receive full access to the procurement system of the alliance," the press service quoted Kuleba as saying in a statement posted on the government's website Wednesday.

Kuleba compared the procurement system of the NSPA with Ukraine's ProZorro e-procurement system.

"We believe that Ukraine's participation in the system will make both Ukraine and NATO stronger. This fits the logic of the government's actions aimed at creating new opportunities for Ukrainian exporters. In fact, we are speaking about Euro-Atlantic integration of the defense industry of Ukraine," he said.

Kuleba also said that in such a way Ukraine would be able to fully integrate into the procurement system of the alliance. Moreover, Ukrainian producers will have an opportunity to bid for NATO's tenders, sell their products to foreign customers and streamline their work with NATO's standards.

"Deputy Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Minister Svitlana Panaiotidi has addressed NATO with a request to send its experts to Ukraine for consultations on the use of the NSPA's procurement system," reads the statement.

