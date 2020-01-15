Facts

10:39 15.01.2020

Prosecutor General's Office asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of downed UIA plane to Ukrainian law enforcers

1 min read
Prosecutor General's Office asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of downed UIA plane to Ukrainian law enforcers

The Prosecutor General's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) appealed to the competent authorities of Iran with a request to transfer the flight recorders from the Boeing 737 aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), shot down by the Iranian military near Tehran, to the Ukrainian side.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General's and the Security Service of Ukraine appealed to the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran with a request for legal assistance related to the transfer of flight recorders to the Ukrainian law enforcers from the Boeing 737 aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines, performing the Tehran-Kyiv flight PS752 and shot down by the Iranian military," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

The office assured that the Ukrainian side is taking all measures to ensure proper decryption of flight recorders and preservation of evidence in the investigation of the circumstances of the crash.

Tags: #iran #plane_crash #prosecutor_generals #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:29 15.01.2020
Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

13:51 15.01.2020
Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

16:27 14.01.2020
Head of Iranian commission on PS752 will arrive in Ukraine to identify laboratory for decoding 'black boxes' - Bureau of Air Accidents

Head of Iranian commission on PS752 will arrive in Ukraine to identify laboratory for decoding 'black boxes' - Bureau of Air Accidents

14:52 14.01.2020
'Black boxes' from UIA plane downed in Iran might be passed to Ukraine – UIA president

'Black boxes' from UIA plane downed in Iran might be passed to Ukraine – UIA president

18:37 13.01.2020
Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

Part of Ukrainian rescuers returning from Iran, major part stays in Iran – NSDC secretary

16:05 13.01.2020
FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

FMs of five states, whose citizens killed in aircraft crash in Iran, to meet in London, discuss punishment of those guilty

11:46 13.01.2020
SBU investigating case of downed UIA Boeing under three articles of Criminal Code

SBU investigating case of downed UIA Boeing under three articles of Criminal Code

10:40 13.01.2020
Ukrainian PM: govt to pay UAH 200,000 of aid to families of UIA air crash victims

Ukrainian PM: govt to pay UAH 200,000 of aid to families of UIA air crash victims

10:33 13.01.2020
Ukrainian specialists continuing to look for material evidence after plane downing in Iran - Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian specialists continuing to look for material evidence after plane downing in Iran - Ukrainian PM

10:03 13.01.2020
People responsible for PS752 flight crash will be brought to justice, Rouhani promises to Zelensky in phone call

People responsible for PS752 flight crash will be brought to justice, Rouhani promises to Zelensky in phone call

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine sends second request for access to 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane to Iran, still no answer – PGO

Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelensky says in phone call with Merkel

Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

Russia's military intelligence unit attempts to hack Kvartal 95's website – NYT

LATEST

Russian govt steps down – Medvedev

Work over lists for next release of detainees in Donbas is underway

Ukraine determines another three disengagement sections in Donbas – Zelensky says in phone call with Merkel

Cabinet appoints members of National Commission for State Language Standards - MP Honcharenko

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Prystaiko paying working visit to UK on Jan 15-16

Ukraine strongly condemns all forms of intolerance, anti-Semitism, makes efforts to combat their manifestations

Khomchak takes part in meetings of NATO Military Committee at Chiefs of Defense Session

Average receipt amount of foreign patients in Ukrainian clinics expands to $2,800 in 2019

Culture Minister Borodiansky heads Mystetsky Arsenal's development board, Olena Zelenska becomes its member – decree

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD