Ukrainian experts being on UIA plane crash site near Tehran do not confirm using of bulldozers

Ukrainian experts staying on the UIA plane crash site near Tehran (Iran) where the major plane crash debris are scattered do not confirm information that Iranian authorities used bulldozers on the site.

"On the site [where the debris fell], work is really underway. In addition to being cleaned up, unfortunately, the remains of the aircraft were scattered over a fairly large territory, including a certain settlement. Let's be honest, people have access to the plane debris, and even to what can be defined as fragments of bodies. Now we were able to remove the stuff out of the site with the help of the Iranian side. As for the fact that there were photos with bulldozers, our team does not confirm these photos," Prystaiko said at a briefing at the Office President of Ukraine on Friday night.

At the same time, he said that in view of the fact that the debris scatter area is very large, and Ukrainian experts work in their main area of their location.