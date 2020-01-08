Kyivstar, lifecell provide privileges for communications with Iran due to UIA plane crash

Kyivstar and lifecell mobile operators have provided privileges for communications with Iran for their subscribers, the companies have said.

"From January 8-10, 2020, funds for calls from the Kyivstar network to mobile or fixed-line numbers in Iran will not be charged. All expenses for calls will be returned within the day the call was made," the mobile operator said.

In connection with the tragic events in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Kyivstar expressed its condolences to the families of victims of flight No. PS752 Tehran-Kyiv of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA).

Lifecell, in turn, also expressed condolences to the victims of the disaster and provided free communications services to its subscribers located in Iran, charging them 20 minutes of voice calls within the host country and to Ukraine for free.

Vodafone Ukraine said it was ready in fact to adjust the accounts if necessary.

"We always help our citizens and subscribers in the event of natural disasters and other emergencies. In this case, we are unlikely to be able to help the citizens of another country with anything. But if there is at least some traffic, we'll be ready to adjust the accounts," it said.