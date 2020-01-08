Ukraine to demand publicity of investigation into UIA plane crash in Tehran

Ukraine will demand maximum publicity for the investigation into the crash of a passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in Tehran, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Of course, we will demand that the investigation is held in the public spotlight as much as possible, so that all public international organizations are able to ensure confidence in this investigation and participate in it," he said.

In turn, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said that the countries, whose citizens suffered in the accident, as well as Boeing experts should be involved in the investigation in line with the international law.