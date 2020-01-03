New head of U.S. Embassy in Ukraine appeals to Ukrainians

Kristina Kvien, the deputy chief of the U.S. diplomatic mission in Ukraine, in her address to Ukrainians assured of unwavering support of the Ukrainian state by the U.S., Voice of America has reported.

"I am excited to take on a new challenge and great responsibility of leading the U.S. Embassy team in Ukraine. Our policy of strong support for Ukraine remains steady," she said.

It is also currently unknown who could become the new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

As reported, Kvien took over as U.S. Chargé d'Affaires from January 2, 2020.