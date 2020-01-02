NBU to carry out scheduled inspections in 45 banks in 2020

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) in 2020 will conduct scheduled inspections at 45 banks, according to a posting on the website of the NBU.

According to the report, the Inspection Plan was based on a risk-based approach. The risk-based approach incorporates the bank's category determined based on its share in the banking system, nature and complexity of its operations, and its inherent risk level, as well as the total SREP (Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process) score.

The list of financial institutions where scheduled inspections will be carried out in 2020 includes 45 banks.

For Q1 2020 it is Ukrgasbank JSB, CB Accordbank PJSC, bank Sich JSC, CIB JSC, RwS Bank JSC, bank Ukrainian Capital PJSC, IBOX bank JSC, Policombank JSC, EIB JSC, BTA bank JSC.

For Q2 2020 it is Lviv JSCB, Piraeus Bank ICB JSC, First Investment Bank JSC, bank Forward JSC, Misto Bank JSC, SEB corporate bank JSC, Creditwest bank JSC, Ukrсonstinvestbank JSC, BANK ¾ JSC, СВ Zemelny Capital JSC, Settlement Center JSC, bank Familny PrJSC, bank Trust-Capital JSC, and Alpari bank JSC.

For Q3 2020 it is CB PrivatBank JSC, Alfa-Bank JSC, bank Vostok PJSC, MTB bank PJSC, Arcada JSC JSCB, Clearing House JSB, Crystalbank JSC, AP bank JSC, MetaBank JSC, Asvio bank JSC, Bank Credit Dnipro JSC, Unex Bank JSC, Okci Bank JSC, Bank Portal JSC.

For Q4 2020 it is OTP Bank JSC, Megabank JSC, Altbank JSC, Bank for Investments and Savings PJSC, IIB JSC, Poltava-bank JSC, Radabank JSB.

In 2020, the NBU will also continue to carry out unscheduled inspections, the need for which will be determined based on supervisory actions under the early response system.

In addition, as of 1 July 2020, within the SPLIT project, the NBU will start on-site inspections of nonbank financial institutions in accordance with the schedule approved by the National Commission for the Regulation of Financial Services Markets.

In 2019, the On-site Bank Inspection Department of the NBU conducted a total of 50 scheduled and 12 unscheduled inspections of banks.