Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

18:02 24.03.2025

NBU's net interventions last week increase by 18%

3 min read
NBU's net interventions last week increase by 18%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) increased the sale of currency on the interbank market last week by $98.4 million, or 18% - to $643.6 million, according to the regulator's statistics on its website.

According to it, the central bank has not purchased currency in the last two weeks.

Last week, the National Bank bought the most currency since the beginning of March, but still it is less than in February this year, and approximately equal to the purchase of currency in the same week in March last year.

The data that the regulator managed to publish during this time indicate that the balance between the volume of purchases of currency by the population and its sales volumes last week narrowed from $26.89 million on Monday to $20.24 on Thursday.

The official hryvnia exchange rate weakened by 2 kopecks over the week - to UAH 41.5277/$1.

The same was the change in the exchange rate on the cash market, with a narrow spread of UAH 41.46–41.56/$1.

"Since the beginning of March, the Ukrainian foreign exchange market has experienced noticeable changes in the dynamics of the dollar exchange rate. If in February the dollar gradually strengthened, then in early March its decline began with a subsequent gradual recovery of value after March 10," analysts of the currency exchange market operator KYT Group comment on the situation on the market in the March review.

In their opinion, the Ukrainian cash foreign exchange market was affected by the decrease in demand for the dollar after the large-scale import of cash currency in February: according to the NBU, $1.316 billion in cash dollars and the equivalent of $450 million in euros were imported into Ukraine.

NBU interventions help smooth out exchange rate volatility and maintain a controlled situation in the market, however, the increase in budget expenditures in March traditionally creates additional demand for currency, which may affect the correction of the hryvnia exchange rate, added KYT Group experts. According to their expectations, in the short term, over the next 1–3 weeks, the dollar exchange rate is likely to remain within the range of UAH 41.30–42.30/$1.

As reported, the NBU's net interventions in February decreased to $3 billion from $3.75 billion in January.

The volume of purchases of currency by Ukrainians in February 2025 exceeded the volume of its sales by $950 million, which is also less compared to $1.48 billion in January of this year.

Ukraine's international reserves as of March 1, 2025, according to preliminary data, amounted to $40.15 billion, which is 6.7%, or $2.86 billion, less than a month ago.

The Cabinet of Ministers set the average annual official hryvnia to US dollar exchange rate in the 2025 state budget at UAH 45/$1.

Tags: #nbu

MORE ABOUT

14:52 06.03.2025
Ukraine's National Bank raises key policy rate from 14.5% to 15.5%

Ukraine's National Bank raises key policy rate from 14.5% to 15.5%

19:43 26.02.2025
Ukraine's National Bank denies granting approval for the acquisition of BTA Bank

Ukraine's National Bank denies granting approval for the acquisition of BTA Bank

15:07 01.01.2025
NBU building, opposite apartment building damaged in Kyiv during attack on New Year's night

NBU building, opposite apartment building damaged in Kyiv during attack on New Year's night

13:54 01.01.2025
NBU building, opposite apartment building damaged in Kyiv during attack on New Year's night – Yermak

NBU building, opposite apartment building damaged in Kyiv during attack on New Year's night – Yermak

12:54 23.12.2024
Govt debt to Ukrainian banks for 5-7-9% compensation reaches UAH 10 bln, both this program, eOselia require further adjustments – NBU

Govt debt to Ukrainian banks for 5-7-9% compensation reaches UAH 10 bln, both this program, eOselia require further adjustments – NBU

14:29 12.12.2024
Ukraine's National Bank raises key policy rate to 13.5%, defying market expectations of 13%

Ukraine's National Bank raises key policy rate to 13.5%, defying market expectations of 13%

11:08 03.12.2024
Some 97% of financial institutions' managers assess shock resistance as average, above – NBU survey

Some 97% of financial institutions' managers assess shock resistance as average, above – NBU survey

09:56 03.12.2024
Business expectations worsen in Nov – NBU

Business expectations worsen in Nov – NBU

09:36 11.11.2024
Real wages in Ukraine to exceed pre-war level by late 2024 – NBU

Real wages in Ukraine to exceed pre-war level by late 2024 – NBU

09:48 05.11.2024
NBU should maintain current interest rate policy or tighten it – IMF

NBU should maintain current interest rate policy or tighten it – IMF

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank to raise hryvnia deposit interest rates to 13-14% starting April 1

Increasing bank profit tax to 50% reduces opportunities to increase loan portfolio by 20% – Rozhkova

Ukraine's GDP grows by 1.1% in first 2M – First Deputy PM

Head of Ukraine's Stock Market Commission: state must fulfill its obligations to minority shareholders of Ukrnafta, Motor Sich, ZTR

Secretary of Council for Entrepreneurship Support to be advisor to President's Office head, Oschadbank board Dpty Chairman Katsion

LATEST

IMF plans to consider allocating $400 mln to Ukraine following seventh review under EFF on March 28

PrivatBank to raise hryvnia deposit interest rates to 13-14% starting April 1

Kyiv residents' debt for heating, hot water reaches UAH 8 bln

Naftogaz denies NABU, SAPO accusations of inaction in returning assets to Ukraine

EU leaders present 2 mechanisms for financing defense investments worth EUR 800 bln, agree to coordinate strengthening Ukraine

Spring planting 2025 in Ukraine progresses 16.7% faster than last year: 19 regions sow 250,400 ha of spring crops

Ukraine's Oranta insurer boosts premiums by 54%, payouts by 25% in 2024

Ukrainian railway operator establishes production of rail joint bars

Interpipe NTR reports profit in 2024, no plans for distribution

Increasing bank profit tax to 50% reduces opportunities to increase loan portfolio by 20% – Rozhkova

AD
AD
Empire School
AD