NBU's net interventions last week increase by 18%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) increased the sale of currency on the interbank market last week by $98.4 million, or 18% - to $643.6 million, according to the regulator's statistics on its website.

According to it, the central bank has not purchased currency in the last two weeks.

Last week, the National Bank bought the most currency since the beginning of March, but still it is less than in February this year, and approximately equal to the purchase of currency in the same week in March last year.

The data that the regulator managed to publish during this time indicate that the balance between the volume of purchases of currency by the population and its sales volumes last week narrowed from $26.89 million on Monday to $20.24 on Thursday.

The official hryvnia exchange rate weakened by 2 kopecks over the week - to UAH 41.5277/$1.

The same was the change in the exchange rate on the cash market, with a narrow spread of UAH 41.46–41.56/$1.

"Since the beginning of March, the Ukrainian foreign exchange market has experienced noticeable changes in the dynamics of the dollar exchange rate. If in February the dollar gradually strengthened, then in early March its decline began with a subsequent gradual recovery of value after March 10," analysts of the currency exchange market operator KYT Group comment on the situation on the market in the March review.

In their opinion, the Ukrainian cash foreign exchange market was affected by the decrease in demand for the dollar after the large-scale import of cash currency in February: according to the NBU, $1.316 billion in cash dollars and the equivalent of $450 million in euros were imported into Ukraine.

NBU interventions help smooth out exchange rate volatility and maintain a controlled situation in the market, however, the increase in budget expenditures in March traditionally creates additional demand for currency, which may affect the correction of the hryvnia exchange rate, added KYT Group experts. According to their expectations, in the short term, over the next 1–3 weeks, the dollar exchange rate is likely to remain within the range of UAH 41.30–42.30/$1.

As reported, the NBU's net interventions in February decreased to $3 billion from $3.75 billion in January.

The volume of purchases of currency by Ukrainians in February 2025 exceeded the volume of its sales by $950 million, which is also less compared to $1.48 billion in January of this year.

Ukraine's international reserves as of March 1, 2025, according to preliminary data, amounted to $40.15 billion, which is 6.7%, or $2.86 billion, less than a month ago.

The Cabinet of Ministers set the average annual official hryvnia to US dollar exchange rate in the 2025 state budget at UAH 45/$1.