11:40 30.12.2019

Zelensky signs law on limitation of parliamentary immunity

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the law on amendments to Article 80 of the Constitution of Ukraine on the inviolability of Ukrainian parliamentarians, according to a report on the president's website.

The law aims at harmonizing the provisions of legislative acts with the relevant constitutional norms.

In addition, the law defines the specifics of pretrial investigation in relation to members of parliament, detention, election of restrictive measures against them.

