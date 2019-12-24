Facts

11:31 24.12.2019

Director of Bezpeka Center suspected of blocking defense procurement order, state treason

Investigators of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have notified the director of the state-run Ukrainian Center Bezpeka of suspicion of state treason and appropriation of assets through the abuse of office.

The press service of the NABU reported that in September-November 2017 the official intentionally for personal gain colluded with a deputy economic development and trade minister of Ukraine.

They decided to help the U.S. company Gray Fox Logistics become a contractor for the government defense procurement order for the production and supply of a semi-automatic production line for military equipment to Ukraine.

"The officials realized that the foreign organization was unable to carry out the order," reads the NABU's statement.

Later, the director of the Ukrainian Center Bezpeka organized the conclusion of a contract between Gray Fox Logistics and the state-run Artem Holding for the production and supply of specialized equipment to Ukraine.

The investigators discovered that, as a result of such actions, in May 2018 Gray Fox Logistics received from the Artem Holding an advance payment of $8.29 million (UAH 217.27 million, according to the exchange rate at that time). However, the foreign company has not fulfilled the contract as of December 2019.

Thus, the implementation of the government defense procurement order was blocked and preconditions for untimely provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the ammunition were created.

The pre-trial investigation into these facts was held from December 2019 by investigators of the NABU and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The SBU investigators have collected evidence to notify the official of suspicion of state treason. Later, the NABU investigators found in his actions the signs of appropriation of assets through the abuse of office. Thus, the investigators informed the official that the previous notification of suspicion was changed and notified him of a new suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The criminal case was opened on the activities of the official under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 11 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (criminal offense committed by a group of persons upon prior conspiracy; state treason; misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion or property by malversation).

Tags: #nabu #treason
