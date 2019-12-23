Facts

13:12 23.12.2019

Allocation of $300 mln on military aid to Ukraine testifies to strong bipartisan support – U.S. Embassy

U.S. military assistance allocated to Ukraine confirms the powerful bipartisan support for Ukraine.

"The National Defense Authorization Act signed by President Trump strengthens U.S. security assistance to Ukraine and reaffirms strong, bipartisan U.S. support of Ukraine. The Act authorized $300 million to help defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter.

The Embassy also noted the importance of containing Nord Stream 2.

"The National Defense Authorization Act also included sanctions against Nord stream 2. If not stopped, Nord Stream 2 would seriously undermine European regional energy security and provide Russia a tool to coerce Ukraine and other European countries," it said.

As reported, both chambers of the U.S. Congress approved the bill on the defense budget for the next financial year. American lawmakers included in the bill an item on sanctions against the companies involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2 and their top managers.

Trump signed the budget, which was earlier approved by the U.S. Senate. The budget includes sanctions against the companies working on the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 and Turk Stream projects and envisages allocating $734 billion for restraining Russia.

The document also reaffirmed the ban on military cooperation between the U.S. and Russia and on the recognition of Crimea as a territory of Russia.

