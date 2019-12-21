Facts

13:49 21.12.2019

Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

The Cabinet of Ministers has published the minutes of a meeting of representatives of the European Union, Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as well as LLC Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, and Russia's Gazprom.

Photos of the document were posted on Ukraine's government portal on Saturday after a briefing by Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine Oleksiy Orzhel and the Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko.

Tags: #naftogaz #cabinet_of_ministers #gazprom #gas
