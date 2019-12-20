Facts

14:23 20.12.2019

NABU, SAPO carrying out searches in Odesa due to possible abuse of regional council officials

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), under the procedural leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), are carrying out a number of searches in Odesa, including on 10 Kanatna Street, where the Dumska TV channel is located.

"Investigative actions are authorized, carried out as part of the investigation of possible abuses of officials of Odesa regional council when selling non-residential premises on 13 Lidersivsky Boulevard (Odesa) in September 2018 in favor of "Step Forward" LLC," the NABU press service reports on its Facebook page on Friday.

It is noted that the purpose of the investigative action at the channel premises is to search for documents on the transfer of ownership of non-residential premises on 13 Lidersivsky Boulevard.

"According to the investigation, these documents may be located on 10 Kanatna Street due to the fact that the media and "Step Forward" LLC had the same beneficial owners," it said.

The NABU emphasized that the investigative actions are in no way connected with the activities of the media and journalists.

The actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As previously reported, the Dumska TV channel said on its Facebook page that employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) were searching the premises of the Dumska TV channel on Kanatna Street.

In turn, MP, head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE in the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation Volodymyr Ariev (European Solidarity faction) also confirmed the fact of the searches on the TV channel and believes that they are carried out "for personal revenge on political grounds."

