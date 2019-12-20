Facts

12:34 20.12.2019

Possibility of holding local elections in ORDLO to become clear after next summit of Normandy Four – Yermak

The issue of the possibility of holding local elections in October 2020 throughout Ukraine, including districts of Donetsk and Lugansk regions (ORDLO), temporarily uncontrolled by Ukraine, can be clarified at the next meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia), scheduled for April 2020, said an assistant to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak.

"I think yes," Yermak said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, responding to a related question.

"Since there are certain deadlines. All foreign armed groups must be withdrawn and illegal armed groups disarmed 90 days before the election. This requires time," he explained.

In this context, the presidential aide recalled that the length of the contact line is 426 km.

"That is, this will take more than one day. And this should entail around-the-clock work, forgetting about weekends and holidays. We have such a desire. If there is such a desire on the other side, we are ready. Holding elections throughout Ukraine would be very symbolic," said Yermak.

Tags: #normandy_format #yermak
