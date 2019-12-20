Ukraine working on creating new formats to force Russia to fulfill its obligations - Deputy FM Bodnar

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar has said that Kyiv is working on the creation of new formats with the participation of other countries in order to force the Russian Federation to fulfill its obligations under the Normandy format.

"Now we are preparing the agenda for elaborating ways to convey our concerns and attract other partners, but not in the Normandy format, but other parallel paths that will allow us to put pressure on Russia to fulfill its obligations signed under the Normandy format," he said, speaking from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada during an hour of questions to the government in Kyiv on Friday.