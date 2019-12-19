Facts

10:17 19.12.2019

NIB, BSTDB to provide EUR 50 mln for development of 'green' power generation in Black Sea region

2 min read
NIB, BSTDB to provide EUR 50 mln for development of 'green' power generation in Black Sea region

The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) and the Black Sea Trade and Development (BSTDB) have agreed a new loan program of EUR 50 million to finance sustainable investments in the Black Sea region and south-eastern Europe.

The press service of the bank reported that the funds of the 10-year loan facility will be used to finance environmental projects and investments that contribute to sustainable development and climate change mitigation, such as renewable energy and clean public transport projects, in the BSTDB's region of operation.

This is the fourth loan program signed between NIB and BSTDB.

"We are pleased to join forces with the Nordic Investment Bank, one of our long-established Observers, to support environmentally sustainable investments in the Black Sea region. Protection of the environment and improvement of the quality of life are common priorities for our two banks," Dmitry Pankin, BSTDB President, said.

BSTDB is an international financial institution established by Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.

The bank supports economic development and regional cooperation by providing loans, credit lines, equity and guarantees for projects and trade financing in the public and private sectors in its member countries.

NIB is an international financial institution owned by eight member countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The Bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries.

Tags: #investments #black_sea #power
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:32 31.10.2019
Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

16:57 29.10.2019
Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

Govt arranges implementation of projects to support public private partnership with IFC

15:39 29.10.2019
Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

Ukrainian PM: Privatbank's case key for investors' perception of country, macroeconomic stability

15:06 14.10.2019
U.S. destroyer enters Black Sea

U.S. destroyer enters Black Sea

17:50 07.08.2019
Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

Frontera contesting in court decision of PSA commission on Dolphin deposit

12:12 05.08.2019
Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

Trident to challenge repeat bids on Dolphin field PSA if announced

14:58 31.07.2019
Frontera may challenge Ukraine's result of Dolphin field PSA bids

Frontera may challenge Ukraine's result of Dolphin field PSA bids

13:44 29.07.2019
NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

NSDC Secretary supports PM's initiative to launch new tender for PSA on Black Sea shelf

12:21 26.07.2019
Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

Head of Trident Acquisitions announces victory in tender for PSA in Dolphin section on shelf

16:24 10.07.2019
Russian ship enters Black Sea area closed to navigation during Sea Breeze 2019 exercise citing communication problems – Ukrainian Navy

Russian ship enters Black Sea area closed to navigation during Sea Breeze 2019 exercise citing communication problems – Ukrainian Navy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Putin: there is an arbitration ruling that awarded Naftogaz $2.6 bln, but there is also Kyiv's $3-bln debt on eurobonds

Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian killed amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Zelensky appoints Deputy Foreign Minister Kyslytsia as Permanent Representative to UN – decree

Yelchenko dismissed as Ukraine's permanent representative to UN, appointed as ambassador to U.S. – decrees

U.S. House of Representatives approves almost $700 mln assistance for Ukraine

LATEST

Putin: there is an arbitration ruling that awarded Naftogaz $2.6 bln, but there is also Kyiv's $3-bln debt on eurobonds

Normandy-format meeting will be relevant in April if positive changes occur, and they're already happening – Putin

Putin concerned about Zelensky's statement on possible revision of Minsk Agreements

Ukrainian soldier wounded, civilian killed amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Zelensky appoints Deputy Foreign Minister Kyslytsia as Permanent Representative to UN – decree

Yelchenko dismissed as Ukraine's permanent representative to UN, appointed as ambassador to U.S. – decrees

U.S. House of Representatives approves almost $700 mln assistance for Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on prolongation of special status of local self-government in certain parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions for a year

Border crossing with Russia to be carried out by passports from March 1, 2020 – Cabinet's decision

Razumkov: We hope OSCE SMM's mandate to be expanded soon

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD