Facts

11:25 16.12.2019

Giuliani publishes report on visit to Ukraine

Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has published conclusions about his visit to Ukraine, as well as those to Budapest and Vienna, on the Trump impeachment case.

"Budapest - Kyiv - Vienna. After hundreds of hours and months of research, I have garnered witnesses and documents which reveal the truth behind this impeachment, which includes NO wrongdoing by real DonaldTrump," Giuliani said.

He illustrated his tweets with shots from a documentary he filmed that seeks to justify the U.S. president's actions.

"Evidence revealed that corruption in 2016 was so extensive it was POTUS's DUTY to ask for US-Ukraine investigation. Impeachment is part of Dem cover-up," Giuliani said.

"Extortion, bribery and money laundering goes beyond Biden's. Also, DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump," he said.

"You can question a witnesses credibility but you cannot question hard documentary evidence, which each firsthand witness part of this investigation provide," Giuliani said.

He said that witness Viktor Shokhin, former prosecutor general of Ukraine, has "clear doc proof of money laundering by Burisma and Biden's."

Shokhin was "fired due to VP Biden's threat not to release $1B in vital US aid. Shokin's med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived. Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up," Giuliani said.

"Witness Yuriy Lutsenko, inheritor of Shokin's office: [provided] Records proving Amb Yovanovitch perjured herself at least twice," he said.

Giuliani said documents show that Yovanovitch "was denying visas to witnesses who could prove Biden and Dem corruption."

"Dem's impeachment for innocent conduct is intended to obstruct the below investigations of Obama-era corruption: Billions of laundered $; Billions, mostly US $, widely misused; Extortion; Bribery; DNC collusion w/ Ukraine to destroy candidate Trump," he said.

"Much more to come," Giuliani said.

The Democrats in the United States initiated Trump's impeachment procedure this fall. The reason for this initiative was a report from a U.S. informer stating that Trump had tried to convince Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to begin an investigation against Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, one of his most probable rivals in the U.S. presidential election.

#giuliani #burisma
