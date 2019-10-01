Facts

15:26 01.10.2019

Klitschko values Giuliani as effective NYC mayor, fan of sports and Ukraine

1 min read
Klitschko values Giuliani as effective NYC mayor, fan of sports and Ukraine

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said he knows U.S. Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolf Giuliani for over 15 years and values him as the most effective mayor of the United States, as well as a big sport fan, who attended several fights involving the Klitschko brothers.

"And I am very worried about him, because I know that he is a big fan of Ukraine and is ready to do everything to see Ukraine as a democratic and modern country," Kyiv mayor told the journalists in the lobbies of Kyiv Smart City on October 1.

He said there have been no talks about former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, just about Ukraine and Kyiv.

"I needed his advice because he has a lot of experience as mayor," Klitschko said adding that "he has never had business with the lawyer, never borrowed money from him or vice versa."

"I am not responsible for international politics, I am the mayor of Kyiv and responsible for my city," the mayor said.

Tags: #giuliani #klitschko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:46 23.09.2019
Zelensky's aide Yermak says meeting with Giuliani was his idea

Zelensky's aide Yermak says meeting with Giuliani was his idea

11:36 19.09.2019
Kyiv Mayor addresses Rada regarding dissolution of Kyiv City Council, scheduling early election in Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor addresses Rada regarding dissolution of Kyiv City Council, scheduling early election in Kyiv

11:41 12.09.2019
Klitschko initiates consultations with heads of factions regarding early termination of powers of Kyiv city council

Klitschko initiates consultations with heads of factions regarding early termination of powers of Kyiv city council

17:58 04.09.2019
Klitschko: govt takes step to introduce direct presidential rule in Kyiv, dismissing me from post of Kyiv Administration head

Klitschko: govt takes step to introduce direct presidential rule in Kyiv, dismissing me from post of Kyiv Administration head

15:40 04.09.2019
Premier Honcharuk: Cabinet makes submission to president to dismiss Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head

Premier Honcharuk: Cabinet makes submission to president to dismiss Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head

17:41 14.08.2019
Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

10:35 14.08.2019
Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

16:15 13.08.2019
European Solidarity won't support dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head – Friz

European Solidarity won't support dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head – Friz

14:27 05.08.2019
NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

NABU starts investigation under Kyiv mayor's claim into information given by Bohdan about $20 mln bribe proposed from mayor

18:32 01.08.2019
Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Klitschko interrogated at SBI as witness in case of possible violations during land lease

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv elections on Dec 8 unlikely - Servant of the People

Kyiv's business court repeatedly postpones for one week hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares

SBI opens proceedings on Lutsenko's possible abuse of power

Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

LATEST

Ilya Kyva appealed to the National Police on the activities of the deputy head of FTU Saenko

U.S. Embassy hopes for speedy release of Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held in ORDO

Kyiv elections on Dec 8 unlikely - Servant of the People

Kyiv's business court repeatedly postpones for one week hearing of Kolomoisky's claim seeking to return PrivatBank's shares

SBI opens proceedings on Lutsenko's possible abuse of power

Verkhovna Rada speaker plans to resign as Servant of the People party leader

Ukraine's ombudswoman, spouse of convicted journalist Sharoiko in Belarus discuss steps for his release

Kremlin expects Kyiv to clarify its stance on Steinmeier formula at TCG meeting

Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

Journalists demand Mendel's resignation as press secretary of Ukrainian president

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD