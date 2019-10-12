Facts

12:47 12.10.2019

U.S. prosecutors investigating Giuliani's activities in Ukraine

2 min read
U.S. prosecutors investigating Giuliani's activities in Ukraine

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating whether President Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine, The New York Times has reported, referring to two people familiar with the inquiry.

The investigators are examining Mr. Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the American ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, one of the people said.

The investigation into Mr. Giuliani is tied to the case against two of his associates who were arrested this week on campaign finance-related charges, the people familiar with the inquiry said. The associates were charged with funneling illegal contributions to a congressman whose help they sought in removing Ms. Yovanovitch.

The New York Times said that Mr. Giuliani has denied wrongdoing, but he acknowledged that he and the associates worked with Ukrainian prosecutors to collect potentially damaging information about Ms. Yovanovitch and other targets of Mr. Trump and his allies, including former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his younger son, Hunter Biden.

Mr. Giuliani said that federal prosecutors had no grounds to charge him with foreign lobbying disclosure violations because he said he was acting on behalf of Mr. Trump, not the Ukrainian prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, when he collected the information on Ms. Yovanovitch and the others and relayed it to the American government and the news media.

"…it would be kind of ridiculous to say I was doing it on Lutsenko's behalf when I was representing the president of the United States," Mr. Giuliani said.

Tags: #usa #giuliani
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:41 11.10.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. to be appointed soon

Zelensky: Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. to be appointed soon

18:10 10.10.2019
Meeting with attorney without specific meeting format not at level of president - Zelensky on Giuliani

Meeting with attorney without specific meeting format not at level of president - Zelensky on Giuliani

15:24 10.10.2019
Ukraine needs to investigate possible intervention in 2016 election of U.S. president – Zelensky

Ukraine needs to investigate possible intervention in 2016 election of U.S. president – Zelensky

14:40 10.10.2019
Zelensky pledges not to interfere in U.S. domestic policy, counts on Trump's support

Zelensky pledges not to interfere in U.S. domestic policy, counts on Trump's support

10:54 09.10.2019
Ukraine could present U.S. printouts of Burisma's consulting payments to Hunter Biden – former Prosecutor General Lutsenko

Ukraine could present U.S. printouts of Burisma's consulting payments to Hunter Biden – former Prosecutor General Lutsenko

17:34 07.10.2019
Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

11:09 07.10.2019
U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

10:31 07.10.2019
U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

14:05 05.10.2019
Zahorodniuk assures U.S. Congress delegation of Ukrainian Defense Ministry's readiness to purchase samples of weapons produced in U.S.

Zahorodniuk assures U.S. Congress delegation of Ukrainian Defense Ministry's readiness to purchase samples of weapons produced in U.S.

13:28 05.10.2019
Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

Date of Normandy Four summit to be announced next week

Zelensky has Plan B for Donbas conflict settlement

LATEST

Russia-led occupation forces violate ceasefire six times in Donbas

Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

Israeli ambassador thanks Ukrainian authorities for prompt reaction to acts of anti-Semitic nature in Uman

G7 ambassadors in Ukraine express support to first wave of economic reforms at meeting with presidential office's team

Moscow has no official info about Zelensky's idea of peacekeepers along Ukraine-Russia border – Peskov

Zelensky says no to surrender of Ukraine's national interests in Donbas

Kyiv must display political will to disengage forces in Donbas, settle situation there - Putin

Poroshenko to take part in NATO PA events in London on Oct 12-14

Lukashenko says important to prevent newly-elected Ukrainian authorities from being toppled

Ukrainian soldier killed amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD