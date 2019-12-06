Facts

14:55 06.12.2019

Giuliani leaves Kyiv - ex-Ukrainian diplomat

1 min read

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani left Kyiv from Boryspil Airport on Friday morning, former Ukrainian diplomat Andriy Telizhenko said.

Telizhenko posted photos of Giuliani from the airport on his Facebook page.

Andriy Derkach, an unaffiliated Ukrainian parliamentarian, said on Thursday that Giuliani had his first meeting in Kyiv with him to discuss the establishment of an inter-parliamentary group called Friends of Ukraine STOP Corruption.

Asked the same day by host of the TV program America This Week Eric Bolling about objectives of his visit to Ukraine, Giuliani declined to explain why he was visiting and refused to say where exactly he was at the time.

The New York Times said earlier that Giuliani had visited Budapest this week and stopped by in Kyiv on December 5, where he met with former Ukrainian prosecutors Viktor Shokin and Kostiantyn Kulyk.

NYT also said that while in Budapest, Giuliani met with another former Ukrainian prosecutor general, Yuriy Lutsenko, who the newspaper described as a key figure in the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump initiated by the U.S. Democrats.

Tags: #giuliani
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:53 25.11.2019
Poroshenko says he met twice with Giuliani – media

Poroshenko says he met twice with Giuliani – media

12:38 25.11.2019
Giuliani associates tried to reshuffle Naftogaz top managers – media report

Giuliani associates tried to reshuffle Naftogaz top managers – media report

12:47 12.10.2019
U.S. prosecutors investigating Giuliani's activities in Ukraine

U.S. prosecutors investigating Giuliani's activities in Ukraine

18:10 10.10.2019
Meeting with attorney without specific meeting format not at level of president - Zelensky on Giuliani

Meeting with attorney without specific meeting format not at level of president - Zelensky on Giuliani

17:34 07.10.2019
Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

15:26 01.10.2019
Klitschko values Giuliani as effective NYC mayor, fan of sports and Ukraine

Klitschko values Giuliani as effective NYC mayor, fan of sports and Ukraine

13:46 23.09.2019
Zelensky's aide Yermak says meeting with Giuliani was his idea

Zelensky's aide Yermak says meeting with Giuliani was his idea

10:40 31.07.2019
Klitschko, Giuliani in New York discuss importance of developing local self-government

Klitschko, Giuliani in New York discuss importance of developing local self-government

16:41 14.05.2019
Lutsenko apologizes to Giuliani for Leshchenko's comments, looking forward to his visit to Ukraine soon

Lutsenko apologizes to Giuliani for Leshchenko's comments, looking forward to his visit to Ukraine soon

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Venice Commission adopts report on consequences of including illegally annexed territories in nationwide constituency

Transit of gas through Ukraine matter of economic advisability - Putin

Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

PGO sends message to ICC on Russian extrajudicial killings of nine UAF soldiers during Ilovaisk, Debaltseve battles

MFA's task for 2020 is to ensure Ukraine's accession to NATO's Enhanced Capabilities Initiative – Deputy FM

LATEST

Venice Commission adopts report on consequences of including illegally annexed territories in nationwide constituency

Transit of gas through Ukraine matter of economic advisability - Putin

National HQ for protection of native land requires Zelensky to hold referendum

Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

PGO sends message to ICC on Russian extrajudicial killings of nine UAF soldiers during Ilovaisk, Debaltseve battles

Normandy summit will give Russia chance to agree to withdraw its forces, return occupied areas of Donbas to Ukraine – Taylor

MFA's task for 2020 is to ensure Ukraine's accession to NATO's Enhanced Capabilities Initiative – Deputy FM

Forthcoming Normandy format meeting should pave the way towards peaceful resolution of Donbas conflict – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs

Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary Reeker, Riaboshapka discuss reform of Ukraine's PGO

Russia will do everything to prevent case in UN Intl Court from being heard - Zerkal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD