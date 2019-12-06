Giuliani leaves Kyiv - ex-Ukrainian diplomat

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani left Kyiv from Boryspil Airport on Friday morning, former Ukrainian diplomat Andriy Telizhenko said.

Telizhenko posted photos of Giuliani from the airport on his Facebook page.

Andriy Derkach, an unaffiliated Ukrainian parliamentarian, said on Thursday that Giuliani had his first meeting in Kyiv with him to discuss the establishment of an inter-parliamentary group called Friends of Ukraine STOP Corruption.

Asked the same day by host of the TV program America This Week Eric Bolling about objectives of his visit to Ukraine, Giuliani declined to explain why he was visiting and refused to say where exactly he was at the time.

The New York Times said earlier that Giuliani had visited Budapest this week and stopped by in Kyiv on December 5, where he met with former Ukrainian prosecutors Viktor Shokin and Kostiantyn Kulyk.

NYT also said that while in Budapest, Giuliani met with another former Ukrainian prosecutor general, Yuriy Lutsenko, who the newspaper described as a key figure in the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump initiated by the U.S. Democrats.