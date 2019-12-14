Preparatory work to be done by next Normandy format meeting in April – Prystaiko

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko hopes that the next meeting in the Normandy format will be held in April, and notes that by this time Ukraine should make a number of key legislative decisions to strengthen its position in the negotiations.

"I hope that in April, not necessarily on April 9, exactly four months will pass [from the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format countries in Paris on December], but we are preparing for April," he said on Inter TV channel on Friday night.

According to the minister, it is important for Ukraine that the Russian side agrees to the next meeting, the time frame of which was outlined thanks to Germany and France.

Answering the question about which decisions Ukraine should take in order for the meeting to really take place in four months, the Foreign Minister said: "In order for us not only to meet, but to miss some things that are unnecessary for us, and come to the following real decisions we need to do a certain homework, which we were going to do anyway: coordinate the legal framework of all our agreements, and these are the four laws that the president [of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky] spoke about. This is both the issue of amnesty and the issue of election, and the issue of special status - all these issues must be resolved."

According to Prystaiko, the more Ukraine can do before the next meeting in the Normandy format, the stronger will be its position in the negotiations.