Honcharuk congratulates Johnson on his election victory, expects strengthening of cooperation between Ukraine, UK

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the victory of the ruling Conservative Party in the elections, and also hopes for continued bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the UK.

"My greetings to you, Boris Johnson, on the landslide victory of the party and your re-appointment as head of the British Government. I look forward to all the new opportunities to make Ukraine-Britain bilateral cooperation and friendship even stronger," he wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning.

Earlier, the results of polls conducted at the exits from polling stations showed that the ruling Conservative Party of Great Britain was able to secure a majority in the House of Commons following the election results.