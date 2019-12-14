Facts

12:02 14.12.2019

ICRC sends one truck of humanitarian aid to Donbas – Border Guard Service

1 min read
ICRC sends one truck of humanitarian aid to Donbas – Border Guard Service

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has sent one truck with humanitarian aid to the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.

"A truck sent by the International Committee of the Red Cross have passed through the Novotroyitske checkpoint on their way to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They are carrying medicines, medical supplies and medical equipment to residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The registered humanitarian cargo weighs 7.88 tonnes," it said.

