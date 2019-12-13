Facts

09:57 13.12.2019

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is confident in signing a new contract for transit of Russian gas to Europe with a compromise on the number of years that it will be valid.

"It seems to me that we have a very high probability that a gas transit contract will be signed. This is important not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe. We talked about this both in the Normandy Four and in private with the Russian president. I see that everyone is now set to sign the agreement. That is, the main question now is the timing of this contract," he said on the Pravo na Vladu program on 1+1 TV Channel.

Zelensky noted that the Russian side first proposed to sign a transit agreement for one year, the Ukrainian side proposed for ten years.

"Then we were offered three years, and we proposed a compromise for ten years. I think we will agree on the normal [option]. I really want to. The negotiations will continue. For some reason, I can say, I'm sure that we will sign a transit agreement. Large funds for Ukraine. We really need it," he said.

The president of Ukraine emphasized that this issue is not political, but exclusively economic.

Tags: #zelensky #transit #gas
