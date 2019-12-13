Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada a draft law "On Amending Certain Laws of Ukraine Concerning Citizenship Issues," which provides, inter alia, for the release of contract servicemen and Russians persecuted in their homeland from the obligation to submit an obligation to terminate foreign citizenship when acquiring Ukrainian citizenship upon the condition they take the oath of a citizen of Ukraine.

"The document proposes to relieve of the duty to submit an obligation to terminate foreign citizenship upon the acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship by persons serving (undergoing) military service under a contract with the Armed Forces, helping to ensure national security and defense, provided they submit a declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship," the president's website said on Friday.