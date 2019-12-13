Facts

09:56 13.12.2019

Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

1 min read
Zelensky tables bill to Rada simplifying Ukrainian naturalization by certain categories of foreigners

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada a draft law "On Amending Certain Laws of Ukraine Concerning Citizenship Issues," which provides, inter alia, for the release of contract servicemen and Russians persecuted in their homeland from the obligation to submit an obligation to terminate foreign citizenship when acquiring Ukrainian citizenship upon the condition they take the oath of a citizen of Ukraine.

"The document proposes to relieve of the duty to submit an obligation to terminate foreign citizenship upon the acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship by persons serving (undergoing) military service under a contract with the Armed Forces, helping to ensure national security and defense, provided they submit a declaration of renunciation of foreign citizenship," the president's website said on Friday.

Tags: #zelensky #citizenship #foreigners
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:23 13.12.2019
Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

Zelensky announces 'interesting' strategy for raising pensions for Ukrainians by age starting with the oldest category of pensioners

11:20 13.12.2019
There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

There will be no slaughter in Donbas - Zelensky

10:42 13.12.2019
Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

Plan B is last and worst of five Donbas reintegration scenarios - Zelensky

10:35 13.12.2019
TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

TCG in Minsk to discuss lists for captive swap on Dec 18 - Zelensky

10:10 13.12.2019
Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

Zelensky says would have never signed Minsk Agreements, unlike Poroshenko

09:57 13.12.2019
Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

09:53 13.12.2019
Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

Zelensky: We will try to change some provisions of Minsk accords

16:56 12.12.2019
Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

16:26 11.12.2019
Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

Zelensky signs law abolishing state monopoly on alcohol production

16:09 11.12.2019
Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Zelensky: high probability gas transit contract with Russia will be signed by year end

LATEST

Switzerland extends freeze on Yanukovych's assets for one year

Organizer of Sheremet's murder was musician Antonenko – text of suspicion notice to Kuzmenko

Washington tentatively agrees to appoint Yelchenko Ukrainian ambassador to U.S. – media

Possible change of Kyiv's stance on Minsk Agreements to be subject of long-term analysis by Paris summit participants - Peskov

There exists sub-versions in Sheremet's murder, incl. exposing regime in 'neighboring state'

Volunteer Yulia Kuzmenko planted explosive device under Sheremet's car - investigators

Search operation amid debris of Odesa College completed, death toll of fire victims totals 16 people– Odesa deputy mayor

Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD