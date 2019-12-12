Facts

10:59 12.12.2019

Ukraine thanks U.S. House of Representatives for approval of sanctions against Nord Stream 2

1 min read
Ukraine thanks U.S. House of Representatives for approval of sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Ukraine has expressed gratefulness to the U.S. House of Representatives for the approval of National Defense Authorization Act 2020 (NDAA), which includes the provision about sanctions against companies involved in construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Office of the Ukrainian President has reported in Twitter blog.

"Ukraine is grateful for 337 votes to support sanctions related to #NordStream2 construction. This is a political project that undermines energy security of #Europe," the office said.

Earlier the Hill reported that the U.S. House of Representative backed National Defense Authorization Act 2020 (NDAA).

According to the publication, the NDAA passed in a 377-48 vote. In all, 41 Democrats and 6 Republicans voted "no."

The $738 billion bill is pending approval by the Senate. U.S. President Donald Trump said that he will sign the document.

Draft NDAA includes military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $300 million. The document assigns money for lethal weapons.

Tags: #usa #nord_stream_2 #sanctions #ukraine #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:56 12.12.2019
Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

10:33 12.12.2019
Ukrainian PM about U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2: we will continue fight for Ukraine' energy security

Ukrainian PM about U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2: we will continue fight for Ukraine' energy security

16:54 11.12.2019
Ukrgazvydobuvannia to hold talks with Romania, China firms for participation in tender to raise gas extraction

Ukrgazvydobuvannia to hold talks with Romania, China firms for participation in tender to raise gas extraction

11:59 11.12.2019
EU could change sanctions against Russia only after settlement of Ukrainian conflict – Borrell

EU could change sanctions against Russia only after settlement of Ukrainian conflict – Borrell

11:07 11.12.2019
Ukraine thanks countries for support for tough resolution on Crimea at UN General Assembly

Ukraine thanks countries for support for tough resolution on Crimea at UN General Assembly

10:07 11.12.2019
RGC to challenge competition agency's fine in court – statement

RGC to challenge competition agency's fine in court – statement

17:56 10.12.2019
Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

Finance Ministry cuts yield for four-year govt bonds to 11.7% with demand growing to UAH 11.4 bln

17:39 10.12.2019
New dynamics in Normandy format talks represent window of opportunity for Minsk accords implementation – Ukraine's Mission to EU

New dynamics in Normandy format talks represent window of opportunity for Minsk accords implementation – Ukraine's Mission to EU

15:39 10.12.2019
Ukraine's UGS facilities have large potential for commercially successful work – Naftogaz top manager

Ukraine's UGS facilities have large potential for commercially successful work – Naftogaz top manager

14:42 10.12.2019
Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Naftogaz reduces gas price for public by 13% in Dec

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Search operation amid debris of Odesa College completed, death toll of fire victims totals 16 people– Odesa deputy mayor

Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

Rada extends law on special self-governance procedures in ORDLO by one year

LATEST

Search operation amid debris of Odesa College completed, death toll of fire victims totals 16 people– Odesa deputy mayor

Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

Rada extends law on special self-governance procedures in ORDLO by one year

GUAM summit to take place in Kyiv on Dec 12

Rada committee's head asks Culture Ministry to draft proposals following Venice Commission's recommendations

Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

JFO: Russia-occupation forces wearing JCCC patches in disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska

Leaders of Servant of the People register in Rada bill to extend special order of local govt in ORDLO for a year

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD