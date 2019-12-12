Ukraine thanks U.S. House of Representatives for approval of sanctions against Nord Stream 2

Ukraine has expressed gratefulness to the U.S. House of Representatives for the approval of National Defense Authorization Act 2020 (NDAA), which includes the provision about sanctions against companies involved in construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Office of the Ukrainian President has reported in Twitter blog.

"Ukraine is grateful for 337 votes to support sanctions related to #NordStream2 construction. This is a political project that undermines energy security of #Europe," the office said.

Earlier the Hill reported that the U.S. House of Representative backed National Defense Authorization Act 2020 (NDAA).

According to the publication, the NDAA passed in a 377-48 vote. In all, 41 Democrats and 6 Republicans voted "no."

The $738 billion bill is pending approval by the Senate. U.S. President Donald Trump said that he will sign the document.

Draft NDAA includes military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $300 million. The document assigns money for lethal weapons.