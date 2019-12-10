Crimean Tatars out of list of persons to be exchanged according to Paris summit document – Chubarov

Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov has said that a document, which has been signed following the outcomes of the Normandy summit on December 9, does not include Crimean Tatars in the list of the detainees that will be exchanged.

"A yesterday communique, which has been signed (following the outcomes of the summit] throws away all political prisoners from the exchange list… the way it was written," said Chubarov during the National Human Rights non-conference organized by the Center for Civil Liberties in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"I know that the negotiations were being conducted, I know that they tried... But was it necessary to sign it, based on the feelings of hundreds and hundreds of people? If more than 100 political prisoners are from Crimea, they have relatives, children, wives, parents. These are hundreds of people," Chubarov said.

According to him, Mejlis has already received the calls from the Crimean Tatars.

"And these people say: who are we for Ukraine, if we are not there in this communique?," he added.