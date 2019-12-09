Facts

14:03 09.12.2019

Moscow City Court sentences ex-Ukrainian MP to 2 yrs in case of attack on Russian Embassy in Kyiv

 The Moscow City Court has sentenced a former member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, Mykola Rudkovsky, who was involved in an attack on the Russian Embassy in Kyiv in 2014, to two years of imprisonment, an Interfax correspondent reported.

"Rudkovsky shall be sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a general-security penal colony," Judge Yelena Pospelova said, reading the sentence on Monday.

Rudkovsky was found guilty of attacking an institution under international protection in order to complicate international relations.

The trial was held in accordance with a special procedure, without the examination of evidence, as Rudkovsky had fully admitted his guilt and showed remorse for his deed.

