Ukraine memorandum contains 22 conditions on ceasefire on land, at sea and in the air, and on its monitoring – media

Ukraine has said it had presented its peace terms to both Russia and the United States ahead of possible talks next week, The New York Times reported on Friday.

“A senior Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the memorandum includes provisions for a ceasefire on land, at sea and in the air, and that monitoring should be carried out by international partners,” the newspaper reported.

Russia, in turn, has said it will share its memorandum only during a new round of talks in Istanbul, prompting Ukraine to accuse it of slow progress in the peace process.

Keith Kellogg, the US presidential envoy for Ukraine, confirmed this week that the United States had received Ukraine’s memorandum but was still waiting for Russia's. At the same time, he said that Ukrainian authorities should not abandon the talks even if Russia does not provide its memorandum in advance. He noted that the Ukrainian memorandum contains 22 conditions that he called "quite good" and "reasonable."

At a press conference on Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha spoke alongside his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, who said his country was ready to accept a new round of talks, calling them "possible," but did not give a date for the meeting.

Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said on Friday that the memorandum "cannot be made public" and that the Russian delegation would be ready to meet on Monday morning in Turkey.