Prystaiko lists key components of Ukrainian side at Normandy Summit in Paris

The main red line of the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the upcoming summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Paris is the return of territories throughout the country within its internationally recognized borders to control of the Ukrainian authorities, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said.

"The Normandy Summit is to be held tomorrow. We are going there, first of all, for the sake of our prisoners in Russian prisons and for the sake of our citizens in the occupied territories. Our main red line, from which we will not step back a single millimeter, is the internationally recognized state border of Ukraine," wrote Prystaiko on his Twitter account Sunday night.

After some time, the foreign minister of Ukraine listed the main elements of the position of the Ukrainian side in the negotiations of the Normandy Four.

"A complete and permanent ceasefire, our control over the border of a single indivisible state, disarmament and the withdrawal of illegal armed groups, local elections according to our legislation are the main elements of our position for tomorrow. It doesn't matter whether it will happen at a general negotiating table [Normandy Four] or tete-a-tete [between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia]," Prystaiko wrote on his Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov said that during the negotiations of the leaders of the Normandy format all the "red lines" will be observed, and the result of the negotiations will be the return of territories now beyond the control of the government to state jurisdiction.

"Tomorrow, negotiations will be held in the Normandy format and the future of the country depends on their success. There should be no politics and struggle on this day — only a state position for Ukraine. The red lines will be respected and our territories returned. I support the president and believe in victory of Ukraine," Razumkov wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday morning.

As reported, in Paris, on December 9, a meeting of leaders of the countries of the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France and the Russian Federation) is to take place to resolve the situation in Donbas.