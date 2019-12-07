NSDC approves scenario of possible developments after Normandy Format summit – Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said that the NSDC at a Saturday meeting chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky approved on a scenario of possible developments which will be taken as a basis after the upcoming Normandy Format summit.

"Today at a meeting of the NSDC we approved on one of the scenarios which will be implemented as the main one," he told Channel 5 reporters following the meeting.

Danilov noted that the scenario of Donbas reintegration envisages comeback of the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukraine.

"The key issues, which are on the agenda today, derive from, let's say, the specific scenarios," he said.

The NSDC secretary recalled that Ukraine wants to return its citizens convicted in Russia and the occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Danilov also stressed that Ukraine wants a ceasefire in Donbas. He added that the third issue on the agenda is regaining by Ukraine of control over its border and after that holding elections in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO).

He added that the five possible scenarios of reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which were approved on December 3 at a meeting with the president, are classified for the moment.