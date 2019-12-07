Facts

16:12 07.12.2019

NSDC approves scenario of possible developments after Normandy Format summit – Danilov

2 min read
NSDC approves scenario of possible developments after Normandy Format summit – Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has said that the NSDC at a Saturday meeting chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky approved on a scenario of possible developments which will be taken as a basis after the upcoming Normandy Format summit.

"Today at a meeting of the NSDC we approved on one of the scenarios which will be implemented as the main one," he told Channel 5 reporters following the meeting.

Danilov noted that the scenario of Donbas reintegration envisages comeback of the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Ukraine.

"The key issues, which are on the agenda today, derive from, let's say, the specific scenarios," he said.

The NSDC secretary recalled that Ukraine wants to return its citizens convicted in Russia and the occupied territories of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Danilov also stressed that Ukraine wants a ceasefire in Donbas. He added that the third issue on the agenda is regaining by Ukraine of control over its border and after that holding elections in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO).

He added that the five possible scenarios of reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, which were approved on December 3 at a meeting with the president, are classified for the moment.

Tags: #nsdc #normandy_format
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:26 07.12.2019
Ukraine not removing Crimea issue from agenda – NSDC secretary

Ukraine not removing Crimea issue from agenda – NSDC secretary

16:26 07.12.2019
Ukraine has scenarios for any outcome of Normandy Format meeting – NSDC secretary

Ukraine has scenarios for any outcome of Normandy Format meeting – NSDC secretary

16:11 07.12.2019
Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

13:19 07.12.2019
Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

13:16 07.12.2019
Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

Mass events involving dozens of thousands participants to be held in Kyiv on Dec 8-9

11:31 07.12.2019
Zelensky notes Russia's readiness for Donbas peace talks and Ukraine's strong positions in Paris

Zelensky notes Russia's readiness for Donbas peace talks and Ukraine's strong positions in Paris

11:29 07.12.2019
Zelensky confirms Ukraine would like to hold local elections throughout Ukraine, incl. occupied Donbas

Zelensky confirms Ukraine would like to hold local elections throughout Ukraine, incl. occupied Donbas

11:26 07.12.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine has "different plan" to retake eastern border with Russia

Zelensky: Ukraine has "different plan" to retake eastern border with Russia

13:14 06.12.2019
Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

12:59 06.12.2019
Normandy summit will give Russia chance to agree to withdraw its forces, return occupied areas of Donbas to Ukraine – Taylor

Normandy summit will give Russia chance to agree to withdraw its forces, return occupied areas of Donbas to Ukraine – Taylor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Police detect first suspects in Odesa college fire case

Ukraine not removing Crimea issue from agenda – NSDC secretary

Ukraine has scenarios for any outcome of Normandy Format meeting – NSDC secretary

Zelensky goes to Paris 'armed with certain information' from special services – NSDC secretary

Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

LATEST

Police detect first suspects in Odesa college fire case

Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to five – Emergency Service

Zelensky: Extension of Donbas 'special status' to be decided after Normandy summit; Constitution could be changed only as part of decentralization

Talks about amnesty for those not involved in killings in Donbas possible after agreements on troops withdrawal, safe elections – Zelensky

Ukrainian, Polish archaeologists sign scientific cooperation agreement

Venice Commission: Recent legal amendments on judiciary in Ukraine threaten its stability, independence

Venice Commission: Language law fails to strike balance between strengthening Ukrainian, safeguarding minorities' linguistic rights

Number of people who died after Odesa college fire rises to three – police

Zelensky: No one will respect government that neglects its army

Giuliani leaves Kyiv - ex-Ukrainian diplomat

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD