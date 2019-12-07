Talks about amnesty for those not involved in killings in Donbas possible after agreements on troops withdrawal, safe elections – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that amnesty for those in Donbas who are not involved in killings during the war can be discussed after real progress has been made in resolving the situation, withdrawing illegal armed groups and making it possible to hold local elections in the occupied districts.

"A bill on amnesty was passed in parliament several years ago – it has not just been signed into law. Therefore, if we see after the Normandy [summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia in Paris on December 9] that we have the opportunity, troops, illegal armed groups are being withdrawn, if we really have security in that territory, if we have the opportunity to hold elections, we will talk about amnesty, amnesty for people who have no blood on hands," Zelensky said during the Savik Schuster's Freedom of Speech program on TV Channel Ukraina on Friday evening.